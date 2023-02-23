Texarkana College hosts panel discussion with black professionals

TEXARKANA, Texas - As part of Black History Month, Texarkana College invited a group of Black professionals to attend a panel discussion at the Truman Arnold Center.
The college's Black History Committee surveyed students on who they wanted to hear from, and what types of questions they had about the various professions. The event is designed to shine a light on different African American professionals in the community and use their stories to help inspire students to continue with their academics.
A large crowd of students, faculty, and community members gathered for lunch and to listen to the panel of community influencers.
The Black History Committee began planning the event back in November. Organizers say their goal was to educate, provide networking opportunities and celebrate the beauty of difference.
The speakers selected for the discussion included people from various career fields such as, banking, finance, mental health, appliance maintenance, health care and public safety.
"I'm excited to be here and speak on the side of law enforcement, especially now during a time when law enforcement is not the chosen or the preferred career, but it's something we drastically need," said Kascie Smith, Red Lick ISD police chief.
"We're doing this specially so the minority group here on campus will be able to have someone to look up to, and something to look forward to, and be able to hear from someone who's able to look like them," said Dae'Jah Heath, Texarkana College Black Student Association.
Organizers say they hope people left the event empowered, energized, and committed to being a change agent for the advancement of all people, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion or gender.
This is the first time the college has been able to host the event in-person. The event was held last year via Zoom due to COVID.