Texarkana College prepares for fall semester

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana College is preparing to welcome students back to class.
The number of students registered for the fall semester is lower than this time last year, but administrators are optimistic that enrollment numbers will pick up soon.
Texarkana College President Jason Smith says registration is down 25%. He believes most students are waiting to see how the pandemic will impact their decision.
"We know our enrollment services team is working very hard to create a safe environment because we do expect a large influx of students to come in August. They're waiting until the last minute, which they've not done before. We will create a safe environment to enroll students," said Smith.
With the uncertainty of the pandemic, Smith said several school across the country have reported a decrease in fall registration.
The first fall term at Texarkana College will include a mix of online, in-person and hybrid courses.
Flex Campus -- primarily for academic courses, combines face-to face-and online course delivery methods. Students will have an opportunity to attend some classes in person according to the class schedule, and some class meetings will be conducted through Microsoft Teams, a virtual meeting tool. Students will complete assignments in class and/or online.
Hands-On Hybrid -- this course delivery method is designated for students enrolled in health sciences and workforce courses. Class instruction will be delivered online at designated regular times, but students will have the opportunity to come to campus in small groups to complete hands-on learning in labs, technical and industrial settings, and complete practical testing requirements.
Online on a Schedule -- a web-based, synchronous class that meets virtually through the Microsoft Teams environment. This is a face-to-face course that will meet virtually on specific days and times. Students will need to turn their computer camera on and participate in active learning with their instructor and classmates. Portions of course delivery and content will also be taught through an online learning platform.
Online Anytime -- indicates the course is a web-based, self-paced, asynchronous class. Course delivery will be entirely online without regular interaction with the instructor or classmates. This is TC’s traditional web/online course.
No matter which option a student chooses at Texarkana College, Smith said support services will be available to all students.
The fall semester at Texarkana College will begin on Aug. 19.
All students and employees who come to campus will be required to enter a health screening station, wear a face covering and follow social distancing protocols.