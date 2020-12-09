TEXARKANA, Texas - As communities continue to grapple with the effects of COVID-19, businesses and industries are also making changes to adapt to new and emerging needs created by the pandemic.
Texarkana College is now offering job training for those area businesses, thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Texas Workforce Commission's Skills Development Fund.
Texarkana College recently conducted a needs assessment of area businesses.
The survey revealed there are many Texarkana area businesses and industries that are facing new challenges or business processes due to the pandemic.
The eligible industries for the grant include, but are not limited to, medical and healthcare, critical manufacturing, telecommunications, hospitality, information technology systems, defense, food and agriculture, transportation and logistics, energy, water and wastewater. A full list can be found here.
The training grant can provide up to $2,000 per trainee for education related to changing business processes in response to COVID-19.
"It may be the business or industry is retooling a business process or they're just looking to grow the current employees that they have to be able to keep them employed," explained Mendy Sharp, Texarkana College Business Development Executive Director.
TWC created the specialized training program last April with a pledge to award up to $10 million statewide.
“We are extremely grateful to the Texas Workforce Commission for awarding Texarkana College with the COVID-19 Special Initiative grant,” said Sharp. “We are hopeful that these funds will aide businesses or industries in the Texarkana area to provide meaningful training and professional development to enhance their business operations or production.”
More information about the SDF COVID-19 Special Initiative Grant and to see if your business is eligible for training, please contact Mendy Sharp at mendy.sharp@texarkanacollege.edu or 903-823-3054.