Texarkana College rolls out new Mobile Enrollment Center

TEXARKANA, Texas - Are you thinking about signing up of for some college courses this spring?
Texarkana College is making the process even easier with a Mobile Enrollment Center. Interested students can sign up from their own neighborhood.
Texarkana College recruiters started Thursday in the Rosehill Community. The goal is to remove barriers for students to get into college, and let them know higher education is possible.
Texarkana College is taking its enrollment services on the road in October with a new customized trailer and pickup. The first stop was Thursday morning at the Pecan Ridge at Rosehill Apartments.
Funding for the new Mobile Enrollment Center is possible through a $150,000 grant from the Texas Pioneer Foundation. The mobile center includes 20 laptops and an internet hotspot, so prospective students can access the forms they need right from the trailer.
"We're here to help them with their admissions application, with their financial aid, just walk them through every step of the process," explained Tenequa Martin, TC’s Education Opportunity Center coordinator.
"Some people don't have transportation readily available. We're going to help come to the community, connect with them, and let them see it's not as scary starting school as they might think," said Addyson Hill, TC student recruiter.
The MEC will travel to a different location every Thursday in October and will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The locations include:
- Today - Pecan Ridge at Rosehill Apartments
- Oct. 8 - Albertson’s on 7th St.
- Oct. 15 - Central Mall
- Oct. 22- Grady T. Wallace Park
- Oct. 29 - Spring Lake Park
Enrollment for the spring semester opens on Oct. 19.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with a recruiter, call 903-823-3012 or visit TC’s website at www.texarkanacollege.edu.