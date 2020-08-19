Texarkana College students head back to class for fall semester

TEXARKANA, Texas - Students have returned to Texarkana College for the fall semester.
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, community colleges are offering students some unique benefits.
Enrollment has been down, but the college is still registering students.
"We don't have housing issues, which is a big concern I'm sure for most colleges and universities. We don't have to deal with that because students are commuting," Donna McDaniel, Texarkana College Vice President of Instruction, said.
Many of the students at Texarkana College are parents, and they've been impacted by changes at the local school districts.
Administrators say they've been working on a flexible and affordable plan for all students.
"Community colleges provide that affordability to make that start and we are proud of that. We offer a good affordable quality education here at Texarkana College," McDaniel said.
The COVID-19 pandemic moved the college's spring term online, but now they're starting a new school year under new circumstances.
The college has screening stations set up throughout the campus, masks are required, and all classes have a maximum occupancy.
The first fall term includes a mix of online, in-person and hybrid courses.
While registration started slow, administrators say community colleges have unique characteristics that make them great education options during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We offer jobs that are essential personal, so those training in our workforce programs and health science programs. Those will be essential employees, they'll be getting jobs even if we have the pandemic," McDaniel said.
Administrators say students began returning to in-person classes during the second summer term, which helped make the transition into the fall semester easier.
Texarkana College has extended registration for the next couple of weeks for those interested in talking classes.