Texarkana College to host Women in Workforce conference

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana College is hosting a "Women in Workforce" Conference next month to help shine a spotlight on careers in traditionally male-dominated fields.
The goal is to connect people attending the event with female workforce leaders.
The conference will be held June 9 from 10 a.m. until noon inside the McCulloch Industrial Technology Center on campus. Representatives will be on hand from Cooper Tire, Ledwell, Pallet One, Express Employment and other companies.
The free event will feature programs including welding and electrical technology.
Statistics show that only about 6% of women in the U.S. work full-time in male-dominated industries. College officials believe that trend is now changing.
"The jobs are there. We're needing people and women stepping up and filling the gap where there's not as many people going into skilled trades anymore, but there's a disconnect in getting the word out there that there's a possibility for them to succeed in this skillset. We're trying to mend that gap," said Thomas Holt, TC's workforce education director.
Daycare services and activities will be provided for families attending the event.
For more information on how to register, go to www.texarkanacollege.edu/wiw.