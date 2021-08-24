Texarkana College TRIO program receives $3M grant renewal

TEXARKANA, Texas - Preparing for college can be difficult for anyone, but it's especially hard for those students without a good support system.
Now thanks to a $3 million federal grant, Texarkana College will be able to provide staff and services needed to help students reach their goals of a higher education.
The grant will support thousands of disadvantaged and first-generation students over the next five years. The funding will go towards the Talent Search Program and the Equal Opportunity Center, both known as the TRIO programs.
The EOC program has helped more than 4,500 students since it was first awarded to the college in 2016.
Single parent Haleigh Stone was one of the first students to take advantage of the program. She just recently completed the LVN program.
"Without it, it would have been a very different journey. You don't know how much it means to you until your done," said Stone.
"We serve students by helping them with their college admissions application and financial aid. We help them with career exploration and help them enroll at the post-secondary school of their choice," said Lee Williams, Texarkana College executive director of Retention, Student Success, and EOC.
Over the last 20 years, administrators say the Talent Search Program has helped tens of thousands of middle school and high school students becoming more college ready.
The program partners with eight school districts in the area.
For more information about services available through the TRIO programs at TC, please visit the college website www.texarkanacollege.edu, find the programs on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TalentSearchTC or https://www.facebook.com/eocattc, or call 903-823-3456.