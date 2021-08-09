Texarkana College updates COVID-19 safety protocols

TEXARKANA, Texas - As community college students and faculty prepare to head back to school for the fall semester, many may be wondering what COVID-19 health and safety measures will be in place.
Texarkana College administrators say most of their protocols will remain the same as the summer semester, but they'll send out updates if needed.
The college is constantly reviewing and updating their COVID-19 task force guidelines to keep their students and staff safe, as well as, to remain in compliance with CDC and state recommendations.
Under an executive order by the governor, Texas schools cannot require a mask mandate, but Texarkana College officials say they're planning to encourage mask wearing, particularly for people on campus who are unvaccinated.
Every class will also have options for in-person or virtual learning.
"We also have an option for our students called online on a schedule, which really creates a classroom very similar to an in-person opportunity, but they can interact with their classmates and their instructor virtually," said Phyllis Deese, Texarkana College vice president of administrative services.
Fall registration is currently underway, with the first day of classes beginning on Aug. 18.
The Texarkana Bowie County Health Clinic will be on campus Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. to offer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The clinic will be located inside the Truman Arnold Center. It will be open to the public.
For more information about classes and COVID-19 guidelines, go to texarkanacollege.edu.