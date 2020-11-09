Texarkana community works to protect senior citizens with care packages

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana area businesses and a local non-profit are collecting supplies to help senior citizens face the challenges of flu season and a second wave COVID-19.
Retreat Health Care Services and Texarkana AMI Radio are partnering with Friends for a Cause to collect supplies to deliver to area seniors 65 and older. The free emergency care packages will be filled with non-perishable food items, paper products and water.
Their goal is to distribute about 600 kits to seniors who live within a 60 mile radius of the Texarkana area.
Friends for a cause also received a $9,000 grant to help seniors with utility expenses.
"Let's help them with their care needs, and also if they have utility bills needs we'll be able to do that as well," said Suki O'Neal, Friends for a Cause Foundation
"Not only is it providing something physical for them, but if they need counseling or spiritual needs we can provide that as well," said Cody Adams, Retreat Health Care Services.
If you know of a senior 65 or older that is in need, or if you would like to make a donation contact the Retreat Health Care Services at (903) 793-0282 .