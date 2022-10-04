FOREMAN, Ark. – The Texarkana Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution participated in a veterans memorial dedication honoring two World War II veterans at Foreman High School in Arkansas today.
U.S. Navy Fireman First Class Samuel Cyrus Steiner and U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Charles Jackson French were memorialized and both men have ties to Little River County.
A tree will be planted and a memorial stone will be dedicated to Steiner in a Veterans Garden at Foreman High School.
At the Naval Base in San Diego, the rescue swimmer training pool was dedicated in French’s honor.