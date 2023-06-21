Texarkana doctor offers heat safety advice as temperatures rise

TEXARKANA, Texas - Today marks the first day of summer, and as we brace for even warmer temperatures, it's a good time to remember some heat safety tips.
Right now, there are many people across the ArkLaTex working outside due to storm damage, or sitting in the heat due to power outages. Heat stress and heat-related illnesses happen when our body is unable to cool itself enough to maintain a healthy temperature.
Dr. Matt Young with Texarkana Emergency Center says water, rest, and shade are essential. Young says they're already seeing patients suffering from heat-related illnesses in the ER.
He says you should make sure your hydrated before even going outside. Also, wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose fitting clothing.
Nearly three out of four heat-related fatalities in the U.S. occur during the first week of work.
"We've got to acclimate. Our body has to adjust. We're going to go from the mid-90's to 102, then you add the heat index above 110. Our bodies are not yet used to that and we have to be careful," said Young.
Young says heat emergencies have three stages: heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat strokes. He says all three stages are serious.
Some signs of a heat stroke include confusion, high body temperature and loss of consciousness.
-----
If you know someone who is suffering from a heat stroke, you should call 911 immediately, and move them to a shaded area.
For more information on how to keep yourself and others safe from heat-related illnesses refer to the CDC website.