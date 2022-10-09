Texarkana doctor urges people to prepare for flu season

TEXARKANA, Texas - Health leaders say the flu season in the U.S. could be especially rough this year.
After two years of less activity, a Texarkana doctor says cases of the flu and COVID-19 could be on the rise.
Texarkana Emergency Center Dr. Matt Young says there's not enough cases locally right now for concern, but now is the time to get vaccinated.
Dr. Young says it takes about two weeks for the flu vaccine to take effect.
He recommends people get both the flu shot and COVID booster.
The symptoms are similar, such as, fever, chills, sore throat, runny nose, cough, and congestion.
Most clinics will test for both viruses.
Australia is coming off its worst flu season in five years.
The flu there hit children the hardest.
Dr. Young says the U.S. watches Australia to make flu predictions.
"It may not be a one to one correlation, but there is a correlation there. We need to be aware that potentially this flu season could be one of our worst in the last five years," said Dr. Young.
In addition to getting vaccinated, other tips to help keep the flu away include: frequent hand washing, wearing masks, covering your coughs and staying home if you're sick.
The flu season typically peaks in February, and can last until May.