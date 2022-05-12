TEXARKANA, Texas - With the temperatures rising, many are at risk of heat exhaustion and even heat strokes. And physicians in Texarkana say they've already seen an increase in patients suffering from heat-related illnesses.
Texarkana Emergency Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Young says he's concerned for those who work outdoors in heat and have not yet acclimated to this sudden increase in temperatures. He says it's different than two weeks ago.
Young says the heat-related illness weather happening now is very serious. He suggests drinking lots of water, taking breaks in the shade, wearing lots of sunscreen, and wearing loose fitted clothes are essential to staying safe.
He also says you also should watch out for heat exhaustion. Some early signs are muscle cramps, fatigue and a headache.
Heat exhaustion can lead to a heat stroke, said Young.
A heat stroke happens when the body is no longer able to produce sweat because it can't cool down.
"That's when it's time to call 911 because when we say heat stroke, now we're talking about neurological problems where people do pass out or lose consciousness or have a fogged mental capacity because they've been out in the heat," said Young.
Young says even for someone who works out in the heat all the time this rapid change in climate can sneak up on you quickly and be devastating.
Another danger that comes with the heat is leaving children or pets unsupervised in the vehicle. Even parking in the shade and rolling down windows will have little effect on the inside temperature.