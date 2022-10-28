Texarkana doctors seeing an increase in RSV cases

TEXARKANA, Texas - Hospitals across the country are dealing with a troubling surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV cases, which tend to affect young children the most.
Health officials in the Texarkana area say they've also seen an uptick in the highly contagious virus. Doctors are urging parents to be on the lookout for symptoms of RSV.
Christus St. Michael Health System and Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital has seen an uptick in cases.
Symptoms include a runny nose, cough, fever and sore throat. Severe cases also include wheezing and difficulty breathing.
Health leaders say RSV, which is highly contagious, typically peaks in the winter and trails off in the spring.
According to the CDC, infants and children infected with RSV usually show symptoms within 4 to 6 days of infection. Most will recover in 1 to 2 weeks.
There is no immunization against RSV. Health officials say they can only help relieve the symptoms.
"If they come in early enough, we can usually get them some kind of breathing machine or breathing device that will help open up that airway. Then make sure the parents are suctioning appropriately, treating fever appropriately and treating the virus as we normally would," said Dr. Matt Young, Texarkana Emergency Center.
Physicians say prevention is key, such as frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and staying away from social settings if you have the illness.