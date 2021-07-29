Texarkana double shooting suspect taken into custody

TEXARKANA, Texas - A man is in custody and two women are in the hospital after police say they were shot at an apartment complex in Texarkana, Texas.
The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Creekside Apartment Complex in the 3300 block of Nichols Drive.
The suspected shooter, Tremayne Ware, 38, of Texarkana, Texas, left the complex but was taken into custody by police on the Arkansas side.
Texarkana, Texas police spokesperson Shawn Vaughn said in the next few days Ware will be extradited to Texas.
"We believe it may be a domestic violence, maybe a boyfriend or girlfriend type situation, with at least one of them, but it's still pretty early in the investigation. We're still tracking down those leads and trying to figure out what happened and what lead up to it," said Vaughn.
Ware will be facing two counts of aggravated assault.
Both victims were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where one is listed in critical condition, police said.
If you have any information about this crime call Texarkana Crimestoppers at 903-793-STOP.