TEXARKANA, Ark. - It's a worst-case scenario for anyone moving. You arrive in your new home and something is missing.
That's exactly what happened to one military family who recently moved to Texarkana from Virginia.
The Howell family says they've moved at few times since 2009 due to military transfers and never had any major issues. However, on the family's recent move to Texarkana two months ago, one of the boxes didn't make it.
Markayla Howell says the box had all of her family's photos. It also contained an American flag that was draped over her father's casket at his military funeral.
The folded and cased flag included a photo of her late father. It reads, "In loving memory of Mark Evans Boucher."
The flag is special because it was presented to her at the graveside service by her husband for her father's Navy service.
She says the photos can be replaced because they have digital copies, but the American flag is priceless.
"It means a lot, especially for my youngest son who never got to meet him. He knows that's Pawpaw. It would just mean a lot to have that back," said Howell.
The family's belongings changed from one company to another during the move, so they have no idea where the box could be located. Howell says their name is located on the box, so they're hopefully someone will come across it very soon.
The Howell family says they'd be willing to come pick up the box, or pay the shipping to get it back.
If you have any information, you can the contact Markayla Howell on her Facebook page.