Texarkana Farmers' Market receives federal grant of nearly $119,000

TEXARKANA, Texas - The city Farmers' Market has been awarded a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant of nearly $119,000 to be paid out over the next three years.
City leaders say the grant will be used to increase marketing and outreach efforts.
The funds will assist with implementing additional health and safety protocols at the market, and with hosting pop-up markets in low-to moderate-income neighborhoods.
Funds will also be used to provide educational materials to enhance the popular drive-through pre-packaged boxes of food, which provide a safe and convenient opportunity for customers to purchase locally grown food.
"It's also going to focus on sound-video equipment, as far as video editing that will highlight some of our local vendors and let people know where to find local food and locally grown produce," said Keith Beason, City of Texarkana, Texas.
USDA recently announced allocations of $90.2 million to strengthen local and regional markets for U.S. agricultural products.
(For more information, contact the city planning and community development department at pcd@txkusa.org or 903-798-3940.)