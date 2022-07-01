Texarkana fire officials monitor dry conditions

TEXARKANA, Texas - More than half of the counties in the lone star state are under a burn ban, including multiple counties in east Texas.
As of Friday, there are currently burn bans in 181 of the states 254 counties.
Texarkana, Texas fire officials say they've been keeping a close watch on the drought conditions, especially ahead of the holiday weekend.
So far, a burn ban has not been issued in Bowie County.
The city of Texarkana, Texas is always under a burn ban, unless you have a special burn permit.
TTFD Assistant Fire Chief Chris Black says rain helps out, but as dry as its been lately, he says it could get dangerous again very quickly.
"We've had a little rain here and there, which has kept us at the very edge of it. Regardless, it's still very dry in this area. Be careful with any type of burning, even outdoor cooking, cigarettes, it doesn't take much to catch grass on fire when it's this dry," said Black.
Fireworks are banned inside the city limits of both Texarkana, Arkansas and Texas, but they can be used in Miller and Bowie counties.
Black say he's been deployed three times this year to help control wildfires in different areas of the state.
Right now, there are four firefighters from Texarkana, Texas, who are on their way back from helping contain a wildfire in west Texas.