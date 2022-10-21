Texarkana fire officials urge home heating safety ahead of colder weather

TEXARKANA, Texas - As temperatures begin getting colder outside, dangers associated with home heating and carbon monoxide poisoning increases. And fire officials are warning people to be extra careful how they try to stay warm inside.
Texarkana, Texas Assistant Fire Chief Chris Black says calls for service always begin increasing this time of year. Statistics show nearly half of homes use alternative sources to stay warm.
Black says you should never use an oven to heat your home, use a fireplace that's not properly vented, or run a generator indoors. Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless.
The symptoms are often mistaken for flu including, headache, fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea and dizziness.
Blacks says it's important to have a working fire alarm and carbon monoxide detector. Early detection is the key to saving lives.
"First thing you do is get out of the house. That's the primary thing you do, then call 911. Call the fire department, we'll come over. We have a detectors to tell what the limits are, make sure you detector isn't faulty and make sure you have a true carbon monoxide incident going on," said Black.
Black says space heaters also need to be plugged directly into a wall outlet, no extension cords. Don't keep anything that can burn within three feet of the heater.
The CDC says more than 400 Americans die each year from unintentional carbon monoxide poisonings.
Three people were killed from carbon monoxide poisoning in Nashville, Ark., last week. Authorities say they were in an outbuilding, where they appeared to be renovating a residence.