Texarkana firefighters deploy to West Texas to battle wildfires

TEXARKANA, Texas - Two teams of Texarkana, Texas, firefighters are being deployed to battle wildfires in the west Texas area.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, conditions across state have worsened in recent months, with over 90% of Texas now in drought.
The Texarkana firefighters are expected to be deployed at least a week, or maybe even longer, depending on the weather and fire conditions. One of the strike teams from Texarkana is already in Abilene, where they took photos Wednesday of a fast-moving wildfire.
That team includes Battalion Chief Alan Sikes, captains Danny Douglas and Dakota Huddleston and driver/engineer Aaron Johnson. The other team which includes Assistant Fire Chief Chris Black and driver/dngineer Owen Jones is heading to Marble Falls.
All of the Texarkana firefighters are a part the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System or (TIFMAS) unit.
Gov. Greg Abbott recently ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to mobilize state resources including personnel and vehicles to respond to the statewide fire threat.
"The state feels like there's so much fire potential that they didn't have enough resources. They're just bring more in. They have a lot of open fields, a lot of tall, open dry grass that's just there. It's really good fuel that burns really fast," Black said.
He says all of the firefighters deployed on the mission are wildland fire certified.
Just since Saturday, state resources have responded to at least 70 wildfires that have burned more than 15,000 acres across Texas.