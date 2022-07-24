Texarkana firefighters deployed to help battle wildfires

TEXARKANA, Texas - A group of Texarkana firefighters are battling wildfires in west and central Texas.
The strike team is working with hundreds of firefighters across the state and nation called to help contain multiple wildfires ravaging the state.
Chuck Weerts, Dakota Huddleston, Danny Douglas, Jason Hale, David Jackson, Dustin Newman and Angel Mejia have been deployed as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, or TIFMAS unit.
Two of the firefighters delivered a water truck to west Texas, while the rest of them are working to fight multiple fires in central Texas, which has been hit hard by drought and wildfires.
TTFD Assistant Fire Chief Chris Black say some of the local firefighters have worked three different wildfires in just the last five days.
In addition to fighting the wildfires in triple digit heat, Black says they're faced with some very rough terrain.
"It's rocky and hilly, dry and sandy, maneuvering it and getting your vehicles through there without getting stuck and you not getting hurt. It takes a lot of patience, keeping your head on straight and paying attention to what's going on," explained Black.
Black says all of the firefighters on the mission are wildland fire certified.
He's says they'll most likely be deployed for two weeks.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas fires have already burned 400,000 more acres than all of last year.
Right now, 215 counties in Texas are under a burn ban.