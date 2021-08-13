TEXARKANA, Texas - This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on American soil.
Three firefighters from Texarkana, Texas, Zach Flanagan, Eric McCasland, and Dustin Newman, are training to be apart of the 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb in Dallas.
They'll be joining hundreds of other active duty firefighters to climb 110 stories in full gear.
Fire & EMS Coordinator Marty Lawrence says registration for the event filled up fast.
"This is an event that allows fireman to come from all over the country to honor the fallen on 9/11, so it's a big event," Lawrence said.
"Everyone of us is humbled and proud to volunteer or go climb in memory of those guys. These guys are lucky enough to have one of the names of the firefighters who died," Flanagan said.
Each life lost is carried with each climber as a named photo that hangs over their gear.
Firefighters will also be climbing in memory of those who died post 9/11.
On Sept 11, 2001, 343 New York firefighters were killed in the attack on the World Trade Center.
The event in Dallas will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4.