TEXARKANA, Texas - After facing nine months of one of the most challenging situations of their careers, first responders on both sides of Texarkana are now receiving doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
So far, CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System has administered the vaccine to nearly 850 frontline workers.
Several first responders, including police, firefighters and EMT's began registering and receiving the drug Wednesday morning at the hospital conference center.
"The first person on the scene is a police officer. We want to make sure that the police officer can be protected because that person may need to seek medical attention and they'll be bringing those patients to the hospital. We want to make sure people who are touching lives are protected," explained Dr. Loren Robinson, CHRISTUS St. Michael medical affairs vice president.
The hospital received about 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last Thursday, and began immediately administering it to doctors, nurses and other hospital staff.
Due to some extra vaccine, health officials say they were able to begin offering the shot to first responders.
"I'm getting it for my personal health and I'm getting it for my family. My wife is a nurse. She works here. She got it. I'm getting it for the people I work with and the people we serve," said Capt. Bobby Jordan, of the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department.
"I believe it's a lot safer to have the vaccine than it is to take the chance of COVID-19," said Chief David Fletcher, of the Texarkana, Ark., Fire Department.
In the next few weeks, when the hospital receives more of the vaccine, administrators plan to start offering it to high risk patients. The state health department will be in charge of administering to the vaccine to people in long-term care facilities.
CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System is expecting to receive the Moderna vaccine in a few days. Health officials say those doses will be sent to their Atlanta hospital, Trinity clinics and two local pharmacies.