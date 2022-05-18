TEXARKANA, Texas - As part of National EMS Week, Texarkana hosted a special celebration in honor of those who work on the front lines to save lives and protect the community.
Several local businesses partnered to show appreciation for their service and sacrifices.
First responders on both state line were recognized at the Texarkana Convention Center for their commitment every day to the people who live in the area. The theme for this year's event is "Rising to the Challenge."
When most people see danger, they run the other way, but organizer Dr. Matt Young says local first responders run towards it, day in and day out. All the first responders in the Texarkana area were treated to a free lunch provided by Big Jake's BBQ.
Young says first responders go the extra mile every day, but have done so even more throughout the pandemic.
"It's just a way for us as a community to tell them thank you for what they do. We appreciate them. We respect them," said Young.
"They're all very humble and I think things like this make them a bit uncomfortable, but they really are that group. They're out there making a difference everyday," said David Baumgardner, LifeNet president and CEO.
"We feel the support. We feel the encouragement of our community every day of the year," said Texarkana, Texas, Police Chief Kevin Schutte.
Recruitment and retainment of law enforcement has been challenging, but Schutte says having a supportive community makes it just a little easier for them.
Mayors of both Texarkana cities also proclaim Wednesday as EMS Appreciation Day.
Texarkana Emergency Center partnered with Eagle Distributing, Farmer's Bank and Trust, and Texarkana Funeral Home to sponsor the event.