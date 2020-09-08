Texarkana Flight Training expands aviation program

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Texarkana Flight Training is expanding its aviation program after more than year of planning.
American Heritage Apartments Corporation operates the flight training center. The new access road, security fence and hangar will be built close to the Texarkana Regional Airport off Globe Avenue.
Texarkana Flight Training offers initial and commercial instruction. Vice President Lonny Weitzel plans on designating the new center as a private, personal hangar. The goal of the center is to improve pilot skills, knowledge and safety.
The new hangar will have 12,000 square feet of space to accommodate 10 aircraft of various makes and models.
Airport Director Paul Mehrlich said their just finishing up details on the ground lease.
"Certainly, we like to provide services for our local community and provide opportunities for individuals to come out and learn aviation. Airports rely on pilots and we like to see the pilots coming from our own community," explained Mehrlich.
Texarkana Flight Training currently has instructors working with pilots.
Construction on the new hangar will begin soon. It's expected to be completed within a year.
"We want to see general aviation continue to grow. We hope this a step toward bringing even more flight training and more students to the area," said Mehrlich.
-----
For more information about Texarkana Flight Training, visit https://www.texarkanaflighttraining.com/