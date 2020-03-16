Texarkana food bank impact by coronavirus

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Demand is up at the Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank, and more volunteers are stepping in to help.
On Monday, students with the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department's PRIDE Academy packed hundreds of emergency backpacks for kids. They're also filling up family and senior food boxes.
The food bank is scheduling two-hour shifts with a maximum of 30 volunteers per shift.
Non-profit leaders said the inventory of food they typically use last for months, but with the cornavirus situation, they say it's only going to last a few weeks.
"With our backpack program, we actually had enough food to last us through the end of the year. We're looking at utilizing that now," said Camille Wrinkle, Harvest Texarkana executive director.
"It's way better to come here and give your time to something. It's way better than staying at home in the bed and watching TV. We're giving back to the community," said Nea Stuckey, Arkansas High School junior.
The food bank is also accepting monetary donations to help replenish their food inventory.
For more information on how to give, go to harvestregionalfoodbank.org.