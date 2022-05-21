Texarkana group hosts four autism awareness events

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Texarkana goes "All in for Autism" with four events held on Saturday to benefit the Greater Texarkana Autism Awareness Foundation.
Organizers say all the proceeds stay local.
More than 40 vendors were set up at the event in downtown Texarkana.
Desiree Soco says her booth, Colorful Creations, showcases her children's skills and abilities.
The items for sale support autism awareness.
"Everything we make goes back into our community group. That way we can do our sensory Sundays," said Soco.
Both of her children are high functioning on the autism spectrum.
Her daughter, Morgan, loves to make jewelry and art.
While her son, Tayton, is skilled at making soap products.
Soco says her children's talents are helping to raise awareness of autism in the community.
"It gives people the opportunity to see the other side of Autism, because it's not all stereotypes and clichés. They have the capabilities of doing things," said Soco.
The Greater Texarkana Autism Awareness Foundation was created one year ago and has already given back to 40 classrooms in the area.
Volunteer Connie Thomason says funds raised from the "All in for Autism" event will purchase sensory items for kids who are autistic.
"We utilize those sensory tools to help them increase social skills, teach them about friendships, and build up their academic skills. We use them as rewards," said Thomason.
Thomason says the fundraiser had something for everyone.
There was a 5-k fun run, auto and motorcycle show, and cornhole tournament.
Autism is the fastest growing developmental disability is the world.
With the support of the community, Thomason says they're able to help local families with autistic children.
"We couldn't have an event like this without our community backing us all the way," said Thomason.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 44 children in the U.S. have been diagnosed with the developmental disorder.
For more information about the Texarkana autism group and how you can get help or donate, visit the Greater Texarkana Autism Awareness Facebook page.