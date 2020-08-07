Texarkana groups gather signatures in battle over confederate monument

TEXARKANA, Texas - A battle of petitions is underway in Texarkana, Texas.
One seeks to remove a confederate monument downtown and take it somewhere else. The other wants the monument to stay put.
The Unite 2 Fight group turned in its signatures Friday. The other group, "Keeping the Mother's Monument," is having a rally Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the statue to collect more signatures.
The monument includes two marble statues, a confederate soldier and his mother. It stands at 500 State Line Avenue, just inside the Texas line.
Bill Windham and Renee Monroe are with the group, "Keeping the Mother's Monument." The group believes the historical monument is a tribute to veterans, and a reminder of how far they've come.
"The confederacy relates this monument to the time period. It really doesn't have anything to do with any support for what the confederacy stood for," explained Windham.
"The soldiers were a combination of Choctaw, Cherokee, all sorts of Indians, blacks and whites. The statue honors all the mothers of those soldiers," said Monroe.
The Black Lives Matter, Unite 2 Fight Texarkana group members said the statue does not need to be destroyed, but it needs to be relocated.
"There's no place that we need that type of hateful symbol here in the middle of downtown," said Bess Gamble Williams, Unite 2 Fight.
"There has been mis-education when it comes to the confederacy and that's why we're trying to have it removed. That way we can talk to people and let them know why," said Choctaw Williams, Unite 2 Fight.
The Texarkana, Texas council meeting will be held on Monday. At this time, the issue has not been placed on the agenda.