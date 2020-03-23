Texarkana groups help feed seniors isolated by the coronavirus

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The coronavirus outbreak has had a significant impact on one of the most vulnerable populations, the elderly.
Two groups are helping to make sure seniors have enough food and supplies to weather the pandemic.
Empty shelves in area grocery stores prompted the city of Texarkana, Arkansas to dip into their emergency funds.
"Our city manager wanted us to do something for our citizens who were unable to get to the store and get the items people have been rushing to buy," said Tracie Lee, Assistant Public Works Director.
Lee says they spent several hours Monday, passing out senior care packages filled with groceries and cleaning supplies to the elderly population.
"We don't know if the Governor is going to ask us to shut down as this epidemic continues to spread. We wanted to make sure our seniors at least have enough supplies to last them a week, possibly two, if others are willing to donate," said Lee.
Those who donated on Monday, got a free sack lunch.
If you would like to help keep the program going, donations can be made to the city's public works department.
"These people really need food," said Candy Murray, Collins Center volunteer.
On the Texas-side, Murray is helping to pass out meals from the Collins Center parking lot.
Normally, the center not only provides activities for seniors, but they also feed them throughout the week.
With the Collins Center closed, Senior Citizens Services of Texarkana is helping fill the gap by distributing meals to local seniors every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Two meals are being given out, one hot meal and a frozen one, to help with food on the days services aren't offered.
"They miss seeing their friends and they're staying their cars, but their protected," explained Murray.
Both programs offered drive-up service, as well as, delivery to those who couldn't get out their homes.