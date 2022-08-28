Texarkana hair salon offers free haircuts to homeless

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana hair salon packed up all their supplies Sunday, and headed downtown to provide free services to the homeless community.
Style Studios partnered with several churches and non-profits to make the event possible.
Over the last eight years, the hair salon has participated in "Haircuts for My Homies."
The owners of Style Studios, Alex and Lisa Harris, and nearly 20 other stylists provided haircuts "free of charge" to area homeless.
The event was held in the parking lot of The Tool Store just off West 7th Street.
"With the pandemic and the economy the way it is, there are more and more homeless in our community," said Lisa Harris, Style Studios co-owner.
Prior to the event, Style Studios spread the word on social media to also gather coats, blankets, hygiene kits and food to pass out to those experiencing homelessness.
"Everybody brings just whatever they think people might need. Everything from tote bags to shoes and things of that nature that people might need," said Alex Harris.
Style Studios partnered with the Christian Warrior church and the Oasis church.
Harris says the event was started with the goal of giving more than just a haircut, but also a boost in confidence.
"You know the feeling after you get a haircut. You feel rejuvenated. You have a little swagger to your step. We would love for people to have that feeling because we know they don't have it a lot," said Harris.
More than 100 homeless people in Texarkana are sporting a fresh new look, thanks to the generous hair stylists.