TEXARKANA, Ark. – The First Annual Miller-Bowie Coalition hosted a Health Fair and Blood Drive community event on Saturday at the Texarkana, Ark. recreational center.
The coalition put together several health-related resources to aid people in need.
Rachel Williams, with Harbor House, Inc. Prevention Programs and a member of the Miller-Bowie Coalition said the coalition organized the event and Summit Community Care is their main sponsor.
Williams said, “Participation for the event was 30 vendors and almost all showed up”.
Williams also oversees R.A.A.D., which stands for Rise Above Alcohol and Drugs, which also had a booth at the fair.
Williams goes out to schools and churches and talks about the harmful effects of marijuana and underage drinking.
Director Elizabeth Cunningham from LifeShare Blood Center said they were there at the blood drive for the health fair to be on hand for blood donations.
Cunningham also said that the center is not critically low on blood currently, but they were there to take donations to keep blood stocked on the shelves for the communities they serve.
Williams said Life House church donated all the food available to health fair attendees.
Williams also said she hopes to make this an annual event and believes the more they get the word out, the health fair participation will increase in size each year.