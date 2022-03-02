TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana emergency management leaders say two toxic gases inside a high-rise apartment unit caused the evacuation of more than 100 residents.
Firefighters were initially dispatched to Robinson Terrace for a building fire at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, but they quickly learned of a very different situation.
While crews say they were checking into a sewer and plumbing issue, they also discovered a natural gas leak. Fire officials say the cause of both is still under investigation.
Administrators with the Housing Authority of Texarkana, Texas say the decision to clear out the 10-story high rise was due to the dangerous levels of hydrogen sulfate gas.
Firefighters worked until about 3 a.m. to make sure everyone was evacuated from all 126 units.
The housing authority was able to use Pleasant Grove ISD school buses to take nearly 140 residents to five different area hotels.
Emergency management leaders believe the evacuation was the right decision.
"It would be difficult to monitor if the situation started to expand. It's never worth the risk of someone's life," said Eric Schlotter, Fire Chief & Emergency Management coordinator.
"I think everyone involved sleep better at night making sure they know what the possible threat is and that you completely abated it by making sure you got rid of the danger. You can never do enough to keep your residents and clients safe," said Antonio Williams, Housing Authority of Texarkana, Texas CEO.
The housing authority rented the hotel rooms for two days and will also be providing meals. It's estimated cost the agency about $10,000 to $15,000. The agency is hoping to be reimbursed through federal emergency funds.
Fire officials say no one was injured. But unfortunately, one of the resident's pets did not survive.