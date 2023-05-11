TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Homeless Coalition of Texarkana hosted a poverty simulator event Thursday to help people understand what it's like to walk in the shoes of someone living in poverty.
As part of the simulator, participants experienced what it's like to live at or below the poverty level. They got the chance to see what their day-to-day life is like.
The activity also brought awareness to the different kinds of struggles they encounter. Businesses, like pawn shops and pay-day loans, were placed around the room to show participants how they appear essential to families.
The simulator uses different scenarios to help people understand what it's like to live in poverty and not be able to pay bills or even purchase healthy meals.
"They all have different roles that we give them and they walk that out. Fifteen minutes is a month. So, for 15 minutes they get to experience what that role is like," explained Vashil Fernandez, Homeless Coalition chairman.
Organizers are hoping participants in the simulator will experience a call to action. They'll want to be more willing to volunteer their time or give financially to helping those less fortunate.
Right now, most of the shelters in Texarkana are for overnight use only. In the future, the Homeless Coalition is hoping to work with Mission Texarkana to build a day shelter.
Non-profit agencies would be able to use the new location as a one stop shop to provide services to those in need.