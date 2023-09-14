TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana Homeless Coalition is working with the community to help meet the needs of the homeless and those in poverty.
Dozens of organizations gathered in downtown Texarkana for the second annual "Resource Day." While there's about 130 people who are homeless in Texarkana, organizers say there's about 200 to 280 people who eat meals at the shelters each day.
The goal of resource day is to help people experiencing or near homelessness find, enroll in and receive services that otherwise would take months to secure.
There were about 40 vendors at the event set up by businesses, non-profits and government agencies. Some of the services included food, haircuts, clothing, a mobile shower unit, employment job placement, veteran services and medical screenings.
"In order for us to have true development in our area, we have to help those who have the most need. Our goal is to bring resources that will help them get back on their feet," said Vashil Fernandez, Texarkana Homeless Coalition President.
The Texarkana Homeless Coalition has been around for about nine years. It's made up of several local non-profit organizations.
For more information on how to donate or volunteer with the Texarkana Homeless Coalition, go to txkhc.org.