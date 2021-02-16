Texarkana homeless shelters filling up due to freezing temperatures

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Below freezing temperatures and recent snowfall, have more people seeking a warm place to stay.
The Texarkana Homeless Coalition is helping to fulfill that need. The Salvation Army and Mission Texarkana activated its emergency winter weather plan over the weekend, and so far, officials say it's been working.
Both agency leaders said they been working around the clock to keep the homeless population safe.
The Texarkana area experience another day of powdery snow on the ground, frozen roadways covered in snow and ice, and long icicles decorating the edges of rooftops.
The snow and ice blanketed a mostly empty downtown.
Ed Monroe said he's been staying in a tent for the last two nights. He was prepared for the winter weather, but said the freezing temperatures were just too much to handle.
"It was okay until I woke up with my tent almost on top of me. It didn't totally collapse, but I was looking at a lot of snow. I got out and brushed it off. Fortunately, my tent poles didn't break, so I was able to maintain it for another day," said Monroe.
Monroe has been using Sterno cans, wearing hand-warmers, and several layers of clothing to keep warm.
"I got stuff to work with, but unfortunately this snow storm really put a hurt on it. I got to come up with a different plan. The warming station at Friendship Center if nothing else," said Monroe.
He told me everyone in his camp were planning to seek indoor shelter Tuesday night.
"I appreciate what they're doing, hot coffee, hot meal, try to keep you dry. It's pretty good stuff," said Monroe.
The Salvation Army has extra cots set up throughout the shelter.
The non-profit recently had an increase in visitors, but it's not at capacity. If that happens, shelter officials plan to open another location.