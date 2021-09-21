TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police in Texarkana, Arkansas are trying to solve a homicide. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday. That's when police got a call of several gunshots being fired in the area of East 11th and California streets.
A few minutes later they got another call saying a person was lying in a yard on East 11th.
When officers arrived they found Keith McFadden, 40, shot to death.
Police are investigating this shooting as a homicide and they say it does not appear to be a random act of violence.
If you know anything about what happened, you're urged to call Crimestoppers at 903-794-STOP.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.