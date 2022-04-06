TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana Arkansas 2022 College Fair was held Tuesday night in the newly renovated Texarkana Rec Center.
At least 20 colleges and universities from the ArkLaTex were present to attract prospective college students to their campuses.
The college representatives were available to answer frequently asked questions and offer financial aid and scholarship opportunities.
The Texarkana Police Department also had a booth at the fair to offer support to the students and families and to thank them for their support in return.
Public Information Officer Kelly Pilgreen also put a plugin for the Texarkana police department to let fairgoers know they are currently hiring.