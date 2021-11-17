Texarkana hosted job fair for variety of open positions

TEXARKANA, Texas - Businesses and industries are feeling the impact of the nationwide labor shortage, and east Texas is not an exception.
In an effort to bolster their pool of applicants, the City of Texarkana, Texas, hosted a job fair Wednesday afternoon at the Texarkana Convention Center. The city is hoping to fill the nearly 30 vacant positions.
A variety of job openings are available, from entry level skilled trade positions to office work, as well as, careers with the police and fire departments.
Representatives with the city and Texarkana Water Utilities were on hand to discuss job opportunities with potential candidates.
Laptops were also made available for attendees to submit their applications online.
Employers with Texarkana Water Utilities say the national labor shortage has been impacting them over the last two years.
"This industry is hurting for young professionals to come in and start working a career in water utility industries. We're constantly recruiting. This is not just a problem for Texarkana," said David Waldroup, TWU environmental engineer.
"I think we've got the skilled workforce, we just got to continue to do a good job of promoting ourselves and letting them know the choices they have available to them," said J.W. Bramlett, City of Texarkana, Texas human resources director.
City staff said job openings are posted online, but this is the first organized in-person job fair.
They're hoping to start the hiring process as soon as possible.
----
City of Texarkana, Texas job vacancies can be found at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/texarkanatx.
Texarkana Water Utilities vacancies can be found at https://twu.txkusa.org/employment.aspx?categoryid=0.
For more information about city jobs, contact Joy Sartor at joy.sartor@txkusa.org or (903) 798-3928.
For more information about TWU jobs, contact Kathy Smith at (903) 798 3814, Kathy.dotson@txkusa.org.