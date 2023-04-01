Texarkana hosts community wide clean up day

TEXARKANA, Texas - Both cities in Texarkana partnered with Texas A&M Texarkana on Saturday to clean up area roadways and beautify the community.
It's all part of the annual Great Texas Trash Off and the Texas A&M Big Event.
Students, city staff and other volunteers gathered around the federal courthouse to kick off the community wide clean-up.
Before heading to the job sites, both mayors of Texarkana, Arkansas and Texarkana, Texas, as well as, the Texas A&M Texarkana President hyped up the volunteers.
Michael Stephenson with TAMU-T believe the Big Event helps students better understand the importance of civic responsibility.
"One of my favorite things is immersing students in the that experience, and allowing them to figure out ways to get involved with the community. A lot of times students will figure out ways to volunteer outside of the Big Event which is wonderful," said Stephenson.
More than 200 people from the community and the university spent the day cleaning up and revitalizing nearly 25 different project sites around the town.
Volunteers not only picked up trash and mowed lawns, they also painted murals in the downtown area.
"There's some areas of the city that don't get as much love throughout the year so we've joined together to show those areas love and get to know our community even better," said Brooke Stone, City of Texarkana, Texas Spokesperson.
This is the 5th year TAMU-T has participated in the Big Event.
The tradition was started in 1982 at the university in College Station.