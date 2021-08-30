Texarkana hotels fill up with Louisiana evacuees

TEXARKANA, Texas - With the influx of evacuees to the Texarkana area, several local hotels are offering refuge.
Hilton Garden Inn officials said they started getting calls Friday night, and have been completely booked up since Saturday. Sales director Barbara Walker said most of their guests are from south Louisiana or work for utility companies.
"When you work in a business like hospitality, you have such a warm heart. You want to help everyone, but our hands are kind of tied as to what we can offer, so we do our best to make sure they have a comfortable place to stay," explained Walker.
Among the South Louisiana evacuees are Tamara Harris and her daughter, Lyrica Albert, who traveled with their family of six from Baton Rouge.
"I think a lot more people took it seriously and evacuated," said Harris.
"We're just trying to get back to check on our family that stayed behind and see the damage," said Albert.
The Country Inn and Suites and the Holiday Inn Arkansas Convention Center has also been booked up since Friday with residents from south Louisiana.
"We've taken our hotels and made them pet friendly just because of this crisis that we're having right now. We try to be as accommodating as we possible can and bending the rules a little bit," said Melissa Holland, Country Inn & Suites general manager.
Holland said they're all working hard to take care of evacuees, like Bregan Dewey and her family from Galliano.
Dewey checked out of their room to try to get closer to home, but she's concerned about what they see when they get there.
"Our home, the family and friends that stayed, but mostly to see what we're going home to," said Dewey.
Several hotels said they've also reached out to local churches to the help feed evacuees that will be in Texarkana for an extended time.