TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana Independent School District is getting closer to repurchasing one of its former campuses for future expansion.
The old Pine Street campus was built in the 1920's. School district officials want to demolish the structure and build new, but they say the current owner has refused to sell.
After a failed attempt last year to repurchase the campus, TISD got a court order to take ownership of it.
A panel of special commissioners appointed by the Bowie County Court of Law met in a hearing Thursday morning, where they determined the market value of the old Pine Street School is $167,000.
John Stone, with Old School Lofts, acquired the school in a land swap with the district in 2005. At one point, Stone proposed several plans for the building, but it has been vacant now for nearly 20 years.
John Mercy, an attorney for the school district, said the cost to demolish the structure will be nearly $400,000.
"Depending on what the district ends up doing with it, the demolition, once they own the property is their issue," said Mercy.
The Pine Street School was placed on the state and federal historic registry nearly 8 years ago. The district has not specifically discussed options for the property.
Stone did not attend Thursday morning's hearing.
If the judge approves the commissioner's order, Stone has the option to appeal it and ask for a trial on the issue.