TEXARKANA, Texas - The national teacher shortage is real, it's growing, and it needs to be fixed.
That's the message a group of school administrators across the U.S. recently worked to address in Washington.
A principal from Texarkana was selected to join that group to share his thoughts on the issue and offer up solutions.
Texas Middle School Principal Tim Lambert recently joined administrators from other states who shared stories of their respective districts during an advocacy conference in Washington D.C.
Lambert serves as the Texas State Coordinator for the National Association for Secondary School Principals.
He's also been a principal for 20 years.
Over that time, he says educators have continued to be burdened more and more by accountability tests, and now they're at a breaking point.
Lambert says educators want to be accountable and want children learning, but he wished the accountability system could be handled more on a local level.
"If you want our kids to be college and career ready then look at it differently. What we're doing right now with the burden of testing is not meeting the mark," explained Lambert.
According to a recent survey, four out of ten principals are planning to leave the profession in the next three years.
Lambert believes the situation with teachers could be even worse.
He believes the meeting in Washington was productive.
Lambert was able to talk with the U.S. Secretary of Education, as well as, multiple aides and officials during the five-day trip.