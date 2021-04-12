Texarkana job market sees improvement

TEXARKANA, Texas - According to the Labor Department, the U.S. unemployment rate slipped to 6 percent in March, as more than 900,000 jobs were added to the economy.
The Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas has more than 1,100 job posting listed for the Texarkana area, including careers in healthcare, education, retail and industry. If you're looking for a job, the organization said you can definitely find one.
The most recent numbers for Texarkana show an unemployment rate of 7 percent for February. This same time last year it was about 4 percent.
But then the pandemic hit.
Workforce Solutions NETX Project Manager Bart Spivey said the unemployment rate peaked in April 2020 at 14 percent.
The Greater Texarkana Workforce Center is doing what they can now to help connect employers with people looking for work.
"If you're looking for a job, keep looking, give us a call we can help you out. We also have in addition to the online training, like everyone else we converted our in-person offerings to virtual," said Spivey.
Spivey said they're continuing to see customers by appointment at the Texarkana Workforce Center.
For more information about job openings and training resources, go to Workforce Solutions NETX or workintexas.com.
Even with last month’s increase, the overall economy is still down 8 million jobs.
Meanwhile, some economists are predicting enough hiring in the coming months to recover nearly all those lost jobs by year’s end.
According to the Labor Department, vaccinations and federal aid is playing a large role in job recovery.