TEXARKANA, Ark. - Texarkana Arkansas Police K-9 'Kaskko' is a top dog.
The K-9 and his officer, Tanner Freeman, attended the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) Region 20 Canine certification and competition in Sherman, Texas.
Kashko and Freeman were tested on all aspects of K-9 handling, including, patrol functions and narcotics detection. The pair also competed against 11 other teams in several categories, including the prestigious Overall Top Dog Award.
Freeman and Kashko placed within the top three in nearly every category and received Top Dog honors overall.
This year was Officer Freeman and Kashko’s second regional trial and certification competition.