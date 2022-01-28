Texarkana leaders address concerns over the animal shelter

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Over the last three months, there has been a lot of changes at the Animal Care and Adoption Center in Texarkana, Ark., including all new staffing.
City leaders and shelter administrators are now working to address concerns some local animal lovers recently expressed over operations, progress on the new facility and how funding is being spent. Shelter officials say one of the main questions they get is, why are they not in the new facility?
One of the major delays has been the delivery of kennels for the new adoption center. Also, Director Lenor Teague says construction work on the inside has not been completed.
She says contracts are now being awarded for the interior work, and the kennels are expected to be in next month.
Last year, the shelter received a $1 million donation from the Neva Nell McCormick trust. City leaders said they used about $820,000 of those funds to pay off the new building.
Teague said the remaining funds will going to further improvements to the new facility.
"Our focus is for the adoption floor to be open, and for the community to come in and see our animals and take them home," said Teague.
The animal shelter is staffed with seven employees. Teague says they are currently looking to hire two animal control officers.
Since October, there's been 93 adoptions and 16 euthanizations at the shelter.
-----
For more information on the cost to adopt an animal, go to Animal Care and Adoption Center Facebook page.