TEXARKANA, Ark. - The city of Texarkana, Ark., is tackling the problem of blight, abandoned homes sitting empty for years.
Some residents say the issue has been going on for too long and it's only getting worse.
Ward 2 Director Laney Harris has called a special meeting Tuesday night with the city manager and public works director to not only listen to residents concerns about the abandoned properties, but find solutions. Harris believes there's more than 50 houses in his ward alone that are either burned, dilapidated or abandoned.
Kitty Smith said her grandmother, a longtime resident of Texarkana, Ark., lives on Belmont street, where Smith says they're surrounded by homes that have been burned, or left abandoned. The properties are not only an eyesore and a nuisance, but also a threat to health and safety, she said.
"With the homes being abandoned, there's rodents, and all kinds of bugs. They don't stay in the abandoned houses they come across the lawn and they infect other peoples homes, and that's my concern," said Smith.
Smith said she's also concerned about crime in the neighborhood. It seems like her grandmother is living in a forgotten area, but is hopeful about the city's interest in fixing the problem, she said.
"They're just eyesores. I think it's the responsibility of the city to ensure that they do something about these properties, whoever the property owners are, the city should make them responsible for either fixing them or tearing them down," said Smith.