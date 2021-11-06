Texarkana Literacy Council makes plans to expand services

TEXARKANA, Texas - The pandemic has been challenging for the Texarkana Literacy Council, but they're bouncing back.
The non-profit is moving into a larger space and expanding their educational programs to help families in crisis.
During the pandemic, the Texarkana Literacy Council lost funding and were forced to down-size from a 4,000 square foot building to an 800 square foot office space.
Over the last year, Executive Director Jenny Walker says they've been focused on regrowth and rebuilding.
"Now that we have stability. We've been able to get on our feet, which is what we've been most focused on this past year is being able to keep the doors open," said Walker.
The literacy council is in the process of expanding to an 1,800 square foot facility, just two door down from their current location on Summerhill Road.
The nonprofit will also be adding new programs to help people in the community.
One of the new educational programs is called the 100 Families Alliance.
Walker says it will help provide families a pathway out of poverty.
"Our goal is to go from crisis situation to career and help them have employment and educational opportunities, so they can better provide for themselves and their families," explained Walker.
She says they're also working to develop a language learning program and citizenship class.
In the next few months, Walker says they're planning to offer tax preparation services, as well as, computer and financial literacy programs to the community.
"Our job, our goal with our organization is just to help connect people with those skills, whether it's an academic skill or life skill that's what we're here for," said Walker.
All of services and programs offered by the literacy council are free.
For more information about the literacy council or how to volunteer go to literacytxk.org.