TEXARKANA, Texas - A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of his dad on Father's Day, and his mother is being treated for stab wounds at a local hospital.
The brutal attack happened about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Skyline Drive. Police got a call from a woman early Sunday morning saying her 42-year old son was stabbing her husband inside the couple's home.
When officers arrived, police found Michael Paxton, 65, dead. Officers say the father had been stabbed multiple times with a large knife.
The couple's son, Shaun Paxton, was arrested at the house. He's been charged with murder and aggravated assault.
"They're looking to interview the suspect, and hopefully be able to interview the other victim, as soon as possible, to get an ideal of exactly what happened," said Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas police spokesperson.
The wife and mother have not been identified.
The 65-year old woman was also stabbed multiple times and taken to a local hospital. She's listed in critical condition.
Paxton is being held in the Bi-State Jail.
The father's body will be sent to Dallas for autopsy.