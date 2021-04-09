TEXARKANA, Texas - The search for a Texarkana, Texas man in Arkansas has ended.
Lafayette County deputies arrested Gary Clark, 53, late Thursday near Highway 29. That's a few miles north of Bradley, Arkansas.
The search started in the afternoon when deputies say Clark ran into the woods during a traffic stop.
The sheriff said Clark then came out to hitch a ride, but deputies chased him back into the woods where they caught him.
They say Clark was wanted for a home burglary, property theft, and for fleeing.