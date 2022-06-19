Texarkana man creates 'Crosses for Jesus' ministry

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Life for many of us is full of obstacles. But a southwest Arkansas man, who was severely injured as a child, says he has been able overcome physical adversities in life by leaning on his faith.
Now he is sharing that message with others by making wooded crosses for the masses.
David Sams lost both of his legs in an ATV accident when he was 9-years old. Over the last four decades, he says God has helped him to overcome a lot of challenges. He says his talents are now being used to share God's love for others.
"Well, I've done woodwork, but God put this on my heart to do it, and pass them out for free," said Sams.
Sams has been working on the Christian wooden crosses for six months. So far, he is made about 1,500.
Sams passes them out for free at events, like the grand opening of God's Closet in Texarkana, Arkansas. It is a non-profit that provides free clothing and other household goods to people in need.
Sams made 100 crosses to pass out to visitors of the new store.
"The ones I do for free are these crosses, I make special requests if they buy the material," said Sams.
Sams is an active member of the Life House Church, where he has made hundreds of crosses for the church, their members, and anyone who asks for them.
"I've sent them to Mississippi, Tennessee, and some in California. Some in nursing homes. My pastor and I went and passed them out in nursing homes," said Sams.
Sams' woodwork comes in all different forms and sizes, but he never charges anyone because it is a labor of love. He says it is an honor to serve the Lord and plans to continue the project as along as he can.
"I hope it brings more people to Jesus, save some souls," said Sams.
-----
For more information about David Sams' cross ministry, visit the David Sams Facebook page.